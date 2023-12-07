23-year-old maelstrom’s days at Liverpool are numbered if Joao Felix has his way

Liverpool 2.0 has been a resounding success so far following the revitalisation of the midfield department.

One man who can take his fair share of the credit for the Reds’ impressive 2023/24 campaign is most certainly £60m signing Dominik Szoboszlai.

Inevitably, the Hungarian has already attracted admirers far and wide with his performances this season – including on-loan Barcelona ace Joao Felix.

“Dominik Szoboszlai, from Liverpool. I like his game and I think he could play here one day,” the former Chelsea star’s comments to Spiler TV were relayed by Mundo Deportivo, in response to one question about which young star he’d like to play with in Catalonia.

READ MORE: What Virgil van Dijk said to Joe Gomez immediately after hearing Joel Matip injury news

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk thought 24-year-old Liverpool teammate was absolutely on fire last night

Hands off, Joao!

You’d have to question why Szoboszlai – with all due respect to Barcelona – would want to trade the project with Jurgen Klopp for a move to Spain.

The former RB Leipzig star is on record as being a big admirer of the German tactician whose managerial pedigree more than speaks for itself.

Not to suggest that Xavi hasn’t enjoyed some significant success in La Liga but the aforementioned 56-year-old is truly in a league of his own with Pep Guardiola.

Though Barca fans may already be licking their licks at the prospect of adding our midfield dynamo to their team – forget about it.

Szoboszlai is very much here to stay at Anfield.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?