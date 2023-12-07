Liverpool teammates can barely believe what 32-year-old did vs Sheffield United

There can’t be many defenders in world football who can hit a ball as sweetly as Virgil van Dijk.

The Dutchman’s effort to close out the first-half of action at Bramall Lane was as cool as they come, diverting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s corner into the back of the next with a first-time strike.

It didn’t go unrewarded by his teammates on Instagram either who showered the 32-year-old with praise following Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

One of a kind

“What a goal,” Dominik Szoboszlai commented on Instagram.

“Top striker,” Harvey Elliott added.

When Van Dijk’s career is over and done with, Reds fans and neutrals alike will rightly reflect on the centre-back as one of the greatest the Premier League has ever seen.

Let’s take that a step further – the former Southampton defender is without question one of the best centre-halves world football has seen in any generation.

He’s been a key cog in this Liverpool side for years and he appears to have plenty left in the tank.

You can catch the post and comments below, courtesy of Van Dijk’s official Instagram account:

