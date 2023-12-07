(Video) Gary Neville makes Klopp-Guardiola claim which’ll have Liverpool fans grinning merrily

Gary Neville has said that, if he were still playing, he’d prefer to have Jurgen Klopp rather than Pep Guardiola as his manager.

The ex-Manchester United defender was speaking on The Overlap when he addressed a series of questions along with fellow pundits Jamie Carragher, Roy Keane and Ian Wright.

On the subject of the Liverpool and Manchester City managers, the 48-year-old said: “Who would you rather have played under, Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola? I’ve answered this before and I’ve said Jurgen Klopp, for the football, his personality and character. It’s the style of football I like with the speed, power and aggression.”

To give credit to Neville, while he’s rarely slow to have a dig at Liverpool given his club loyalties, he’s always spoken very highly of Klopp throughout the German’s time at Anfield.

Even if Guardiola has had the upper hand in most seasons during their respective reigns in England, the Reds boss has a charisma and a CV about him which must be incredibly inspiring for players past and present.

Kopites are sure to be grinning merrily at the ex-United player saying that he’d rather play for our manager than Guardiola!

You can view Neville’s comments below (from 1:00:07), via The Overlap on YouTube: