Post-Sheffield United stat pays huge compliment to Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold has matched Manchester United legend Eric Cantona for Premier League assists following his exploits in South Yorkshire.

The England international assisted Virgil van Dijk’s cooly-taken opener from a corner to push his total up to 56, as was noted by Athletic statistician Duncan Alexander on X (formerly Twitter).

Trent Alexander-Arnold now has as many PL assists as Eric Cantona — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) December 6, 2023

Admittedly, the feat was achieved in 55 more English top-flight games than the former Red Devils star.

Regardless, those are still quite impressive numbers coming from a footballer who has been an out-and-out fullback for much of his senior career.

READ MORE: 7 key passes; 3 big chances: 115-touch Liverpool maestro posted creative masterclass vs Sheffield United

READ MORE: Forget Van Dijk: Liverpool’s 90-touch engine ran the show vs Sheffield United

Could Trent’s numbers explode with a move into midfield?

The 25-year-old ended the prior campaign with a whopping eight goal contributions in 10 games in the Premier League following Jurgen Klopp’s decision to move him into a hybrid role.

Whilst goal contributions haven’t been quite as forthcoming consistently (seven in 18 appearances), there’s no question that Alexander-Arnold is more intricately involved in Liverpool’s creative machine.

A more permanent switch into the middle of the park, if it’s a move he could genuinely become accustomed to, could potentially see his ability to rack up goals and assists supercharged for the foreseeable future.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?