(Video) Trent casually pings 30-yard volleyed pass which had Blades defence scrambling

Trent Alexander-Arnold can do things with a football which’d have even professional players watching on in awe.

The Liverpool vice-captain produced an eye-catching moment in the second half of his team’s 2-0 victory away to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Shortly after the hour mark at Bramall Lane, with the Reds a goal to the good, the ball was played back towards the 25-year-old, who was almost at the centre circle when he casually pinged a 30-yard volley into the Blades’ half of the pitch.

It was one of the home side’s players who got back to divert it away, but the defence was scrambling to try and cut it out, and the sheer trajectory of the pass spelled potential danger for Chris Wilder’s team.

With seven key passes to his name last night (Sofascore), Sheffield United will simply be glad that they don’t have to come up against Trent every week and, barring a potential FA Cup pairing in the meantime, won’t face him again until April.

You can view Trent’s sublime pass below, via @1947production on X (formerly Twitter):