Virgil van Dijk thought 24-year-old Liverpool teammate was absolutely on fire last night

Liverpool fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that Ibrahima Konate can remain fit for the remainder of the campaign.

The Frenchman was reintroduced to the first-XI following the sidelining of Joel Matip, with the Cameroonian now set to be out of action for the remainder of the campaign.

Virgil van Dijk was left particularly impressed with his defensive colleague’s showing against Sheffield United, posting a fire emoji in the comments section of the 24-year-old’s latest Instagram post.

Liverpool need to recruit in January

Regardless of whether or not Joel Matip is handed a new contract to keep him at Anfield beyond the current date of its expiry (summer of 2024), Liverpool have been handed a warning sign.

In light of Konate’s unreliable injury record, it would seem a risk and a half to play out the season with our remaining options.

Jarell Quansah has been a superb operator when introduced throughout the campaign thus far, though we shouldn’t be forced into a position of relying on the 20-year-old for an extended run of games.

