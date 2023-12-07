What Virgil van Dijk said to Joe Gomez immediately after hearing Joel Matip injury news

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have both had experience with ACL injuries during their time with Liverpool and could help guide Joel Matip through what will be a difficult period of time.

The Cameroonian was taken off the field of play during the Reds’ 4-3 victory over Fulham with what Jurgen Klopp suspected at the time to be a serious injury.

The Dutchman told reporters that he had spoken to Joe Gomez as soon as the news came through about the severity of the injury.

“I spoke to Joe Gomez about it after we got the news. Me and Joey can relate. We know what he will go through and what his family will go through,” the former Southampton man told The Athletic. “It’s not easy. But he will get all the support from us as a team — that’s the least we can do and we will do.”

The 32-year-old will, sadly, be ruled out for the rest of the season, with questions ongoing over how the club will handle his expiring contract.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk thought 24-year-old Liverpool teammate was absolutely on fire last night

READ MORE: Liverpool’s task of winning the Premier League just got harder after Pep Guardiola warning

A tough road ahead for Joel Matip

One can only begin to imagine how distraught the former Schalke man must be feeling at a time when he had been enjoying a stellar campaign.

It’s a big loss for Liverpool and only further highlights the need for defensive reinforcements.

Fortunately, we can rest assured in the knowledge that Matip will have close friends nearby who can support him through this difficult period.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?