(Video) Barton embarrasses himself further with Endo commentary gaff

Joey Barton has got himself right where he wants to be, back in the limelight, and this has led to him making some ridiculous comments about women in football.

During his interview with Piers Morgan, the 41-year-old used commentary from Wataru Endo’s goal against Fulham as an example as to why women shouldn’t be commenting on the game.

The former QPR midfielder criticised the female commentator for stating that our No.3 used his laces for the finish but now he’s been shown up.

Thanks to a video on X, we can actually hear that the comment was made to state that sometimes players use their laces but our midfielder instead used the side of his foot.

The (we’re very sorry to say) Scouser is using his platform to circulate hatred towards women in football and his lack of research on this moment in particular, shows how little attention anyone should be paying him.

You can watch the Barton interview and Endo commentary via @AndyCantwell on X:

