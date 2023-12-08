‘I should have’ – Former England international regrets not joining Liverpool when Gerrard asked him to

A former England international and Premier League ace has admitted he should’ve joined Liverpool when he was asked to by Steven Gerrard.

Bobby Zamora made 252 Premier League appearances during his career, scoring 47 goals in the process, and the 42-year-old has revealed that the Anfield outfit submitted a £10m bid for his services shortly after Roy Hodgson had been named Reds boss.

Zamora registered 19 goals and 10 assists (across all competitions) during Hodgson’s final season in charge at Craven Cottage before he made the switch to Merseyside and was therefore the subject of interest from a number of clubs.

“I should have probably gone to Liverpool from Fulham,” Zamora told the Undr the Cosh podcast (via talkSPORT).

“Roy [Hodgson] went to Liverpool. They bid and Spurs bid at the same time, £10 million the pair of them.

“When I played for England, my first game against Hungary, I get in the lift with my best pal and Stevie G, and Stevie G goes, ‘Mate, f***ing brilliant today, well done. Would you come to Liverpool?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah’ … so he said, ‘I’ll speak to Roy’.

“I’d just had my girls. Mark Hughes was like, ‘You’re going to be my key man, I need you, we’ll give you new a deal.’ I don’t know why, but I said, ‘Yeah OK’.

“But yeah, I probably should have gone to Liverpool. Regardless of the fact Roy didn’t do great there. I should have got five years at Liverpool. You can’t hit a few branches coming down from there.”

READ MORE: ‘It’s crazy’ – Divock Origi pays the biggest of compliments to key Liverpool figure

It’s fair to say Hodgson had a time to forget at L4. The current Crystal Palace boss only lasted six months before he was replaced by Kenny Dalglish.

Zamora may not have been recognised as a world-class talent, but he certainly knew where the goal was and it would’ve been interesting to see how he would’ve fared at Anfield.

He would’ve been alongside a number of his England teammates and it’s clear from his comments that Gerrard was a huge fan of his.

Instead of leaving Fulham, Zamora penned a new deal with the club before joining QPR 18 months later and then finishing his career at Brighton.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?