Hodgson begs for fan support for ‘fragile’ Palace; ‘need the fans against Liverpool’

Roy Hodgson has upset Crystal Palace fans and is now begging for forgiveness ahead of his team’s game with Liverpool in their stadium.

As reported by The Guardian’s Ed Aarons: ‘Roy Hodgson says he is “bitterly disappointed” with himself for saying that Palace fans have been spoilt in recent years and has apologised.

“It was frustration after our defeat. I felt like booing myself at one stage. We need the fans against Liverpool because we are fragile”.’

This backtracking from the 76-year-old comes after he hit out at his own supporters for booing the Eagles, after their run of four games without victory.

What it does show though is fear from the former Anfield boss, as he knows that his supporters need to be on board if a result is possible against the Reds.

It’s already been confirmed that five players will be missing for the South London outfit and it’s up to Jurgen Klopp to capitalise upon this.

With a glaring weakness visible for us to attack, it seems that low confidence can lead to us getting an early lead and being handed the ability to unwind within the match.

But these matches never seem to be as straightforward as they look on paper.

