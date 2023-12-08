‘Doesn’t look good’ – Jurgen Klopp concerned by Liverpool man’s injury; not expected to feature at Palace

Jurgen Klopp has admitted he’s concerned by the injury Alexis Mac Allister sustained during Wednesday night’s 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United.

The dynamic midfielder sustained a knock to his knee early on at Bramall Lane and was forced off during the second half and required stitches after the game.

The Argentine has started 14 of our 15 league games this term but our German tactician, speaking in his press conference this morning (as quoted by the ECHO’s Theo Squires on X), has claimed he doesn’t expect the 24-year-old to ‘be ready’ for tomorrow’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Klopp on injuries: Alisson looks good. I don't know if good enough for tomorrow. Have to check. Macca doesn't look good. We will have to see day by day. We were hopeful after the game. I don't expect him to be ready for tomorrow.#LFC 🔗https://t.co/jcc1TC4yKd — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) December 8, 2023

Curtis Jones was the man to replace Mac Allister on Wednesday night while Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch also entered the fray during the second half.

Klopp has a decision to make in regards to who will deputise for the World Cup winner but he will be hoping that the former Brighton man isn’t out of action for too long.

Every game is a massive one for Liverpool, but the L4 outfit face Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham (League Cup) prior to Christmas and will need to call on as many of their players as possible.

The festive schedule is always a hectic one, and it can be made a lot worse if the injuries continue to mount up.

