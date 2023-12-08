‘Looks good…’ – Jurgen Klopp drops potential Liverpool team news hint ahead of Palace clash

Jurgen Klopp has left Liverpool fans hopeful of a significant team news boost ahead of the Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Reds make the journey to south London without the likes of Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Thiago Alcantara, with Joel Matip joining them on the injury list after he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament earlier this week. Alexis Mac Allister is also a doubt to face Roy Hodgson’s side.

However, in his pre-match press conference on Friday, the manager hinted at one possible player return for the game at Selhurst Park.

Klopp told reporters (via Liverpool Echo): “Alisson looks good. I don’t know if good enough for tomorrow. [We] have to check.”

The 56-year-old added that the Brazil international has resumed full training with his teammates in recent days.

When Liverpool’s first-choice goalkeeper hurt his hamstring in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City in late November, it had initially seemed as if the earliest he was likely to return would be for Manchester United’s visit to Anfield on the 17th of this month.

However, Klopp’s update in today’s press conference offers genuine hope of Alisson being fit enough to feature against Palace, even though the manager tried to temper expectations by stating the need for a fitness check ahead of the fixture.

Even if the 31-year-old doesn’t quite make it in time for tomorrow’s 12:30 kick-off, we can now assume that, with another week’s training, he’ll be well and truly raring to go for the showdown against Erik ten Hag’s side on 17 December.

It’d be a massive boost if the Brazilian is able to start at Selhurst Park, but even if he isn’t, Liverpool have a dependable option in Caoimhin Kelleher to call upon, with the Irishman keeping two clean sheets in the three matches he’s played in his teammate’s enforced absence.

We’d be happy to see either of those two starting against Palace, and we can now realistically look forward to Alisson being in the team for the Man United clash next weekend.

