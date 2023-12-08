(Video) Klopp tells Premier League manager to ‘sit at home with a cup of tea’

Jurgen Klopp is never afraid to speak his mind and it seems he’s been sharing his opinions of his fellow Premier League managers, ahead of our next match.

In an interview with TNT Sports, the German spoke about Roy Hodgson: “I tell him ‘Roy, sit at home with a cup of tea’ but he obviously enjoys it so much!”

It seems clear that our boss doesn’t really like the idea of being in his mid-seventies and still managing at the top level, as much as many of us might want him to.

In his press conference, it was clear that our manager has a lot of respect for the former Red – even if he does think the 76-year-old is crazy for not retiring yet!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Hodgson via @footballontnt on X:

