(Video) Klopp questions Hodgson’s decision to still be coaching; utmost respect

Jurgen Klopp clearly has a lot of respect for Roy Hodgson but he has admitted there’s always one question that springs to mind, when he thinks of the former Anfield boss.

Speaking with the media, the German said: “When Roy was in Switzerland he implemented a 4-4-2, stuff like this. My former manager, Wolfgang Frank, showed us a lot of videos of him, so it was Arrigo Sacchi and Roy Hodgson actually.

“So that was the first time when he crossed my way. I’m really pleased that I met him then here in the Premier League because he is an outstanding person and a really nice man, but actually always when I see him I ask him, ‘What are you doing here still?

“But he looks happy and enjoys it; not so happy when he is losing games but in general with the job.

“So, I couldn’t respect it more. He was my inspiration but he is not inspiring me to work in that job that long! I don’t know how he’s doing that, to be honest, but yeah, great guy.”

It’s safe to say that we can take from the above that our coach won’t be in his current role as a 76-year-old, even with the words that are clearly so kind.

Although the Crystal Palace man’s time on Merseyside was far from successful, you have to respect what he has achieved in his many years within the game.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Hodgson (from 3:44) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

