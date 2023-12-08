Liverpool ‘approach’ 18-y/o Mo Salah replacement; six months left on contract

We’re now less than a month away from the start of the January transfer window and that means that crazy season is almost upon us, with Liverpool being linked to more and more players.

As reported by Football Insider: ‘Liverpool have made an approach for Benfica sensation Kyanno Lorenzo Silva.’

The 18-year-old is creating some headlines in Portugal with his performances in Benfica’s Under-21 side and so links to top clubs are somewhat inevitable.

Given the fact that the teenager also plays on the right-wing, if the Reds were to capture his signature then it would be fair to assume this would be with the view of making him a long-term Mo Salah replacement.

We’re a long way off any of that yet but given the fact that Kyanno Lorenzo Silva has just six months left on his current deal, we may not have to break the bank in order to sign him.

Two goals in nine youth appearances in Portugal this season is far from breath-taking numbers though and a failure to record any minutes for the first-team, also suggests the young man isn’t quite ready for the step up.

Perhaps this is one that we watch from afar, waiting to see if Jurgen Klopp is willing to make the move for his services.

There’s plenty of football to be played until we see the window fly open though and fortunately these decisions are best left to those in charge of our recruitment.

