Defender with just four Liverpool appearances says Anfield switch made him the player he is today

A Liverpool defender with just four senior appearances for the club has claimed his move to Anfield has made him the player he is today.

Sepp van den Berg is still a Liverpool player but is currently on loan at Bundesliga outfit Mainz for the season.

The Dutch youth international has made 15 appearances for the German side this term (across all competitions) as he looks to prove he has what it takes to be a part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for the future.

“The fact that I went to England when I was 17 was a big advantage and now makes the difference, I learned a lot about defending there,” he told Mainz’s official website (via Rousing The Kop).

“The difference in performance is enormous, like from another world. I think that’s what made me the player I am today. My height is of course also an advantage.”

The Zwolle-born talent is only 21 years of age so still has a lot to learn and plenty of time to develop.

He previously enjoyed a successful loan spell with Preston North End in the Championship where he made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

Despite his lack of opportunities at Anfield it’s pleasing to hear the Dutchman reveal he’s learnt a lot since moving to England.

Even without featuring regularly he has trained alongside some sensational players and that will only make him stronger moving forward.

With Joel Matip rupturing his ACL last weekend you’d suspect that Klopp and Co. will be searching for a new central defender during the January window, or could it be a chance for van den Berg to be recalled?

