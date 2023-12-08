(Video) Highlights of 23-y/o Liverpool-linked defender will have Reds fans excited

Following the news of Joel Matip’s ruptured ACL Liverpool fans will be somewhat expecting a new central defender to be signed in January.

Virgil van Dijk looks like he’s back to his best after being passed the armband in the summer with Ibou Konate now expected to partner the Dutchman in the absence of our No. 32.

Joe Gomez is our only other senior option at centre half but he’s also covered both full back positions in recent weeks.

The Mirror are reporting that Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix is someone being considered by Jurgen Klopp’s side with current sporting director Jorg Schmadtke having already signed the Frenchman once in his career.

Lacroix could be available for as little as £25m and at the age of 23 would also be a long-term option for the Reds.

Kopites will be excited by the prospect of signing the defender after seeing a compilation of his best bits floating around on social media.

It’s clear that he’s full of pace, loves a last ditch tackle and also has an eye for a brilliant pass between the lines.

Check out some of his best bits below via @AnythingLFC_ on X:

Liverpool target Maxence Lacroix 🇫🇷 ✨pic.twitter.com/NCg5oTm6j2 — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) December 7, 2023

