(Video) Liverpool transfer target’s manager says midfielder ‘deserves’ to play for Man City

Liverpool fans will be aware that we are edging nearer and nearer to the January transfer window and one reported target seems to be touted for a move after Christmas.

Speaking with the press, Pep Guardiola spoke about Kalvin Phillips and said: “I don’t know what’s going to happen [in January]. I feel so sorry for my decision for him. I’ve said that many times.

“He doesn’t deserve what has happened to him and I’m so sorry.

“The only thing I can say about him is I am asking for good personalities and characters and he is a perfect example. And after that I have to give him something and I didn’t do that.”

It seems clear that the Spaniard feels guilty about the lack of minutes that he’s handed to the Leeds-born midfielder and so a move away from the Etihad Stadium looks likely.

Given the number of links for the 28-year-old possibly moving to Anfield, then perhaps Jurgen Klopp could be poised to make his move for the England international.

You can watch Guardiola’s comments on Phillips via @BBCSport on X:

"I am so, so sorry" 🙁 Will Kalvin Phillips leave Manchester City in January? Pep Guardiola says he "doesn't deserve" his lack of minutes.#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/PzSOH8bb3Y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 8, 2023

