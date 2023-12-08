Liverpool transfer target one of five injury concerns for Palace ahead of Reds’ visit

Liverpool fans are hoping that we can keep our fine run of form going in our next match against Crystal Palace, something which our chances may improve in given their fitness concerns.

As reported on premierinjuries.com, Roy Hodgson’s side are set to be without Eberechi Eze, Dean Henderson, Rob Holding, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Cheick Doucoure.

The final man in the above list was of course subject to plenty of transfer links to Anfield this summer, before our midfield rebuild was fully completed.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘F****** joke’ – Klopp responds to Haaland treatment of referee; references Van Dijk ban

Given the success of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, few will be too upset that we didn’t manage to sign the 23-year-old though.

It’s a bonus for us that the Mali international, who was also the club’s player of the year in South London last season, isn’t able to play in the match.

READ MORE: Hillsborough law rejected after family campaign; ‘Hillsborough charter’ introduced

Let’s hope that one of the men we clearly preferred ahead of him, can be the person who makes the headlines as the Reds win again.

It’s never easy to travel to Selhurst Park but given their fitness concerns, it may well be a good time to do so.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red