Nicol says he has little confidence in 24-y/o LFC ace but urges Klopp to give him a ‘solid run’ in the side

Steve Nicol has admitted he has very little confidence in one of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool players at the moment but has urged the German tactician to give him a ‘sold run’ in the side.

Darwin Nunez had to settle for a spot on the bench during the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Sheffield United on Wednesday but was introduced as a second half substitute and picked up an assist at Bramall Lane.

The Uruguayan is a unique character in the sense you’re not quite sure what he’s going to do next. That, however, is the reason why he’s already somewhat of a cult hero at Anfield and Nicol believes Liverpool could see the best of him if he’s given an extended run in the side.

“Personally, I would like to see Nunez get a real solid run to try and get him in a position where when he goes through, when you’re watching it, you know he’s going to score,” said the 61-year-old to ESPN.

“Because right now, when he goes through, you don’t believe that he’s going to score.

“He had one today [vs Sheffield United], one on one with goalkeeper, and he really hit it straight at the goalkeeper. So, I would like to see him get a run of games without chopping and changing to try and get him a step up.”

The 24-year-old has started 11 of Liverpool’s 22 games so far this season (across all competitions) and has registered seven goals and seven assists.

Those numbers are pretty decent, but the frustrating thing is the amount of chances our No. 9 has missed. His goal tally could very easily be in double figures with the threat he offers in behind and his brilliant movement.

He’s somewhat erratic at times in front of goal, but if Klopp and Co. can continue to work on the former Benfica man there’s no reason why he can’t become a clinical finisher.

Up next for the Reds is a trip to Selhurst Park tomorrow and Nunez will be eager to return to the starting XI after his impressive cameo from the bench during the week.

