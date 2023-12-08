‘It’s crazy’ – Divock Origi pays the biggest of compliments to key Liverpool figure

Divock Origi has heaped huge praise on one Liverpool figure, labelling them as ‘the best I’ve seen’.

The Belgium international was brought to Anfield by Brendan Rodgers but became a fan favourite under Jurgen Klopp after scoring a number of vital goals down the years.

The current Nottingham Forest ace won every major trophy during his time on Merseyside and has singled out our German tactician for praise, referencing the famous 4-0 Champions League defeat of Barcelona as one of his favourite memories.

“To be honest in terms of speeches before games, he’s the best I’ve seen, goosebumps bro, he speaks from the heart bro, it’s crazy. I just remember. I don’t remember exactly what he said (before the Barcelona game), but he came with the energy, he was like ‘yeah we can do this’,” Origi told GOAL (via The Boot Room).

READ MORE: Schmadtke could turn to former club for 23y/o speedster as Liverpool seek out Matip replacement

It was a sad day when Origi left the club in the summer of last year to join Serie A outfit AC Milan.

He was never really a regular starter under Klopp but he was always a threat when in the side and his goals against Barcelona at Anfield and his numerous strikes against Everton will never be forgotten.

Despite all of the success he’s already achieved in his career, our former No. 27 is still only 28 years of age and will feel like he still has a lot to give.

Things didn’t quite go to plan for him at the San Siro but he’ll be hoping to make the most of his season long loan at the City Ground this term.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?