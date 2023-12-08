(Video) Salah comically mocks mascot for preferring Gerrard over him

Steven Gerrard will forever be known by a generation of Liverpool fans as the greatest player they’ve ever seen play but Mo Salah is certainly giving his legacy some competition.

Ahead of our latest Europa League clash with LASK, some tunnel footage has now been released that shows our No.11 questioning how one young fan can prefer our former captain over himself.

The Egyptian King’s response was: “But you didn’t see Gerrard play!” and it was the perfect interaction between the pair.

As you can hear ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in the background and the players are lined up in the tunnel, this also shows just how relaxed the 31-year-old is before every game.

You can watch Salah’s comments to the mascot via @EuropaLeague on X:

