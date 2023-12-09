(Video) Alisson underlines world-class credentials with miraculous save to keep Liverpool level

Upon his return to the Liverpool team today, Alisson Becker further underlined his world-class credentials with a truly stupendous save against Crystal Palace.

The Reds’ number 1 was back from his recent hamstring injury, and Kopites were soon very grateful for his presence as he somehow prevented Jefferson Lerma from opening the scoring in the 27th minute.

Jordan Ayew picked out his Eagles teammate from the right flank, with the Colombian’s close-range shot blocked by the Brazilian ‘keeper, who turned the ball onto the post and then got back to claw it off the line before the danger was ultimately cleared.

It’s taken less than half an hour of his return to action for Alisson to show us why he’s a goalkeeper without parallel in world football.

You can view his miraculous save below, via @footballontnt on X (formerly Twitter):