‘Every game…’ – Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool hero with 100% pass success v Palace

Jamie Carragher has heaped praise on one Liverpool player for continually making a ‘difference’ when he features.

Harvey Elliott was sprung from the bench in the 74th minute, when the Reds were 1-0 behind at Crystal Palace and showing little sign of even rescuing an equaliser, never mind going on to claim all three points.

As we now know, the 20-year-old netted a stoppage time winner for his side as they once again came from behind to emerge victorious, in the process going top of the Premier League for a few hours at least.

Taking to X shortly after the final whistle, a gleeful Carragher gushed: “The new super sub Harvey Elliott! Every game he makes a difference from the bench.”

The new super sub Harvey Elliott!

Every game he makes a difference from the bench. — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 9, 2023

READ MORE: (Video) Roy Hodgson furious at Liverpool player who he feels contributed to Ayew red card

READ MORE: ‘Should be scoring’ – Sky pundit does Liverpool hero a disservice with verdict on 2nd half moment

All but one of Elliott’s 13 Premier League appearances this season have been as a substitute (WhoScored), and he most certainly made the desired impact when coming off the bench today.

The match-winning goal will obviously take the headlines, but his overall performance during his 24 minutes on the pitch (14 in normal time plus the 10 added on) was electric.

As per Sofascore, he completed all 23 of his passes and also had a 100% return for duels won, along with winning one free kick and taking two shots in total, including the one which secured victory.

Elliott would no doubt love to be a more regular starter in the Premier League, and cameos such as the one at Selhurst Park are the best possible manner in which he can make his case to Jurgen Klopp.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?