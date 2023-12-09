(Video) Harvey Elliott credits Liverpool ‘resilience’ after late Crystal Palace heroics

Harvey Elliott came onto the pitch late on for our match against Crystal Palace and helped secure Liverpool a much-needed victory, sharing his thoughts after the game.

Our No.19 said: “once again this season, we’ve shown the resilience to keep on going and not give up until the final whistle and today, come away with the three points – which is good.”

It’s probably not something the boyhood Red wants to be known for but his impact off the bench in the Premier League this season has been hugely important.

Football is very much a squad game and in recent weeks we’ve seen the likes of Wataru Endo, Trent Alexander-Arnold and now the 20-year-old be the hero, with the latter proving his worth once again.

You can watch Elliott’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"It's a pleasure to share the pitch with a legend like Mo" "We can do something special this year" Harvey Elliott and Mo Salah share their post-match thoughts with @julesbreach 💭 pic.twitter.com/LuzjNoH1i4 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

