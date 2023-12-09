(Video) Harvey Elliott’s post-match celebration will have one Liverpool teammate in hysterics

Harvey Elliott was Liverpool’s hero on Saturday with his stoppage time winner to complete a late turnaround against Crystal Palace, and he celebrated in style after the final whistle!

The 20-year-old revelled in the acclaim from the away fans at Selhurst Park with a celebration mimicking a famous Dragonball Z meme, which coincidentally had been posted on X by Ibrahima Konate after the match.

The Frenchman is known for posting references from the anime TV show on his social media profiles, and clearly some of it rubbed off on his match-winning teammate this afternoon – he’ll no doubt have been in hysterics watching the scenes from the England underage star in south London!

You can view Elliott’s Dragonball Z celebration below, via @Wanrinho on X (formerly Twitter):