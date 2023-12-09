(Video) Fernandes misses Anfield meeting; booked for dissent in 3-0 loss to Bournemouth

Not only did Liverpool secure a late comeback and victory against Crystal Palace, then we got to watch Manchester United fall to a 3-0 loss against Bournemouth – Bruno Fernandes kindly put the icing on the cake.

As reported on BBC Sport: ‘Bruno Fernandes is booked for chirping at the ref – and that rules him out of next weekend’s trip to Liverpool. A fifth yellow card of the season for the Red Devils skipper.’

This will come as great news, despite the meltdown of the Portuguese midfielder at Anfield last season, as he’s undoubtedly one of their best players.

Let’s hope we can once again ship seven goals past Erik ten Hag’s side on Merseyside, as they come low on confidence and without their captain.

You can watch the Fernandes yellow courtesy of Premier League Productions:

Bruno Fernandes getting a yellow to avoid the humiliation at Anfield…he knows what he's doing 😂😂shameless captain pic.twitter.com/FyOFkBhWNL — SEILESSTAY//💙//🦅 (@seilesstay) December 9, 2023

