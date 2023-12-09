Liverpool duo’s Instagram posts perfectly capture the Reds’ mentality monster status

Jurgen Klopp previously christened his Liverpool team as ‘mentality monsters‘, and the Reds are most certainly living up to that status this season.

Two late goals saw them turn impending defeat into victory away to Crystal Palace this afternoon, just as they did at home to Fulham last weekend, and they’ve now salvaged a staggering 18 points from losing positions already in the 2023/24 Premier League.

Even if the performances from LFC still leave plenty of room for improvement, the indefatigable mindset has enabled them to climb top of the table for at least a few hours following the drama at Selhurst Park today.

Liverpool’s ‘mentality monster’ status was reflected in Instagram posts from Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez afterwards, with the Frenchman posting ‘Until the end!’ and the 26-year-old Londoner going with a caption of ‘The Reds!!!!! Never give up’.

READ MORE: (Video) Darwin Nunez and Alisson’s glee at full-time is wholesomeness personified

READ MORE: ‘Every game…’ – Jamie Carragher heaps praise on Liverpool hero with 100% pass success v Palace

It’s not ideal that Liverpool are continually leaving themselves in a position where they need to dig deep and salvage a result, but the difference in mentality and self-belief from last season is chalk and cheese.

Thinking back to some of the sorry defeats we suffered in 2022/23, it’s very hard to imagine that the Reds would’ve stuck to their task in the same manner as they did today, or against Fulham last Sunday.

The nature of such wins isn’t just a huge lift for the Merseysiders, but also a hammer blow to our title rivals who must’ve been licking their lips at the prospect of us dropping points at Selhurst Park.

Arsenal have also shown a defiance and determination to produce late winning goals in recent away fixtures, but anything Mikel Arteta’s side can do, so can Liverpool. The mentality monsters are very much back!

You can view the Instagram posts from Gomez and Konate below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Gomez (@joegomez5)