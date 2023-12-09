(Video) Harvey Elliott’s stoppage time stunner completes yet another Liverpool comeback

Harvey Elliott came up with a fabulous goal in stoppage time to complete yet another turnaround for Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

The Reds were trailing 1-0 going into the final 15 minutes before Jordan Ayew’s red card and Mo Salah’s equaliser changed the complexion of the match.

In the first of 10 indicated minutes of added time, the Egyptian turned provider for Elliott, who collected the ball 30 yards from goal and surged to the edge of the penalty area before lashing it past the despairing dive of substitute goalkeeper Remi Matthews.

The goal ensured that Liverpool plucked yet another victory plucked from the jaws of defeat, and it could be a huge one in the final assessment at the end of the season.

