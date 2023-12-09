(Video) Harvey Elliott’s message to Liverpool fans after his stoppage-time heroics v Palace

Harvey Elliott had a message of appreciation for Liverpool supporters after his stoppage time heroics against Crystal Palace today.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for the Reds, who had been trailing 1-0 when he was introduced in the 74th minute.

It was a stunning goal which completed the comeback, too, with the youngster bending the ball out of the reach of Remi Matthews from just outside the penalty area.

In a video message to Liverpool fans shared via the club’s social media channels, Elliott said: “Unbelievable feeling to score and to get the three points, more importantly. Thank you very much for travelling down. We really appreciate it each and every time, and hopefully we’re gonna send you home smiling.

“Enjoy the rest of your weekend and we’ll see you next game. Take care, all the best!”

Harvey lad, it’s quite the understatement to say that you and your teammates sent the travelling Reds home ‘smiling’ – we were absolutely buzzing!

In the meantime, the Liverpool squad can enjoy a well-earned rest after three wins in seven days, with Jurgen Klopp’s side back in action for their final Europa League group game against Union Saint-Gilloise next Thursday.

You can view Elliott’s message to the fans below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):