‘Way too many…’ – Journalist says Liverpool player ‘needs to watch’ one thing v Palace

Ian Doyle has implored Darwin Nunez to ‘watch himself’ in terms of his positioning during Liverpool’s clash against Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Uruguayan was restored to the Reds’ starting line-up for the clash at Selhurst Park, although he was prone to one frustrating habit which the journalist called out on social media.

Shortly before the quarter-hour mark, the Liverpool Echo reporter posted on X: “Nunez offside. He needs to watch himself as that’s way too many already this game. He’ll be turning into Craig Bellamy at this rate”.

Nunez offside. He needs to watch himself as that's way too many already this game. He'll be turning into Craig Bellamy at this rate — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) December 9, 2023

Nunez straying offside was indeed a recurring theme in the opening exchanges this afternoon, having gone too early before reversing the ball to Salah inside the first 10 minutes, the assistant referee waiting for a break in play before raising his flag.

There was another instance shortly afterwards where an excellent ball by the returning Alisson Becker picked out the Uruguay striker, only for him to be called offside again.

In both cases, there were decent openings on offer if the 24-year-old had timed his runs more effectively, and the Reds will need to be sharp to get much change out of a disciplined Palace defence today, at the time of writing.

If Nunez can be wiser to his positioning and timing, and Liverpool continue to exert their early dominance, he’ll surely get a few opportunities to punish the Eagles.

