(Video) Klopp’s ‘oh my god’ reaction to 100% dribble success Palace sub

Jurgen Klopp took to the media after our late victory against Crystal Palace and was quick to credit the role of one player in particular, in his side.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the German said: “You saw again today that subs can make a massive difference, that’s actually their job!… Joe Gomez – oh my god!”

Joe Gomez came onto the pitch at half-time, recorded 100% dribble attempt success (via Sofascore) and also received the player of the match award during the broadcast of the game.

Our No.2 has made a real impact this season and his ability to play anywhere across the back four, as well as the inverted full-back position, makes him a vital member of our squad.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Gomez (from 1:12) via @footballontnt via X:

"Games like this are about three points and we got them, so we are happy" Jurgen Klopp reflects on a massive three points gained at Selhurst Park for Liverpool 💭 pic.twitter.com/4HslafqUjr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

