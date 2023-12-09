(Video) ‘I don’t like it’ – Klopp’s live reaction to first viewing of Quansah penalty incident

Liverpool managed to come from behind once again against Crystal Palace but Jurgen Klopp hadn’t seen the foul that led to the penalty for the opening finish, until his post-match interview.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the German was distracted from his interview when he saw the moment in the background and said: “now I see this, oh – interesting. Yeah, okay.”

Jules Breach then asked the boss for his thoughts, he replied: “Yeah, you can give it, probably. But I can say, from what I just saw now, I don’t like it when you only show the slow motion because that changes everything.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp’s ‘oh my god’ reaction to 100% dribble success Palace sub

It seems that the 56-year-old was not too upset with the decision being made but the fact that VAR presented it by using slowed down footage.

It’s always risky to give your live reaction to an incident but our manager handled it well and deflected his frustrations onto his team being able to comeback and win the match.

You can watch Klopp’s live reaction to the Quansah penalty (from 2:20) via @footballontnt on X:

"Games like this are about three points and we got them, so we are happy" Jurgen Klopp reflects on a massive three points gained at Selhurst Park for Liverpool 💭 pic.twitter.com/4HslafqUjr — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 9, 2023

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red