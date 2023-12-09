(Video) Klopp on January transfers: ‘it makes absolutely no sense’

Jurgen Klopp won’t want to be thinking about the January transfer window yet, given the amount of football there’s still to play until then, but that won’t stop the questions.

Speaking with the press after the match, the manager responded with: “Look, it makes absolutely no sense if I think about that because we just have to work with the players we have available, that means physically available.

“Who is here, who is there, what can we do? We can play with these boys in different systems, there’s no shadow of a doubt.

“If we bring, for example, all our four real offensive players – that’s possible that they play together but nobody to bring on, other than very young players.

“That’s why we have to think about a lot of things before the game but we came through this week: Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday 12:30 – it was really tough and really tricky but in the end, all good.”

It seems clear that the main focus at the moment is around pride in his team getting through a tough week of football with three huge wins.

Transfers will be assessed as and when they need to be, for now – let’s revel in nine points that helped us be top of the league as we left South London.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on transfers (from 7:13) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

