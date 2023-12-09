‘Should be scoring’ – Sky pundit does Liverpool hero a disservice with verdict on 2nd half moment

Kris Boyd appeared to do Alisson Becker a disservice with his verdict on the Liverpool goalkeeper’s stunning last-gasp save in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace this afternoon.

After the Reds had come from behind to complete yet another comeback, the Eagles kept searching for a late equaliser in the 10th minute of stoppage time, when a deep free kick found Joachim Andersen just six yards out from goal, but somehow the Brazilian kept it out of his net.

It was the 31-year-old’s second spectacular stop in his first match back after a hamstring injury, although the Soccer Saturday pundit seemed more interested in admonishing the Denmark defender for not scoring.

Boyd lamented (via Sky Sports’ live web commentary, 14:31): “He should be scoring, he should be scoring. It’s a great ball in from Olise. He’s not offside. It’s a good save from Alisson but he shouldn’t have the opportunity to get there.”

As good a chance as it was for Andersen, it must be viewed as a simply stupendous save from Alisson above anything else.

The best goalkeepers in the world come up trumps for their side when they’re needed the most, and that’s something the Brazilian has routinely done throughout his time at Liverpool.

By focusing on the Palace defender and only giving the Reds ‘keeper a token mention, Boyd is doing a disservice to the 31-year-old.

Even if his praise for the save was minimal, you can be sure that Alisson’s teammates and manager will be patting him heavily on the back for that heroic last-gasp intervention.

