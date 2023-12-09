(Video) Lineker criticises Klopp for 12:30 rant; says worse things going on in the world

Jurgen Klopp has always been vocal about fixture overload and a lack of preparation time for his players with early kick-offs, yet one Amazon Prime Sport presenter tried to turn this into a joke.

Our manager’s reaction was understandable but Gary Lineker has now shared his thoughts: “Jurgen Klopp last night, at the end of the game, dismissed the presenter as arrogant and didn’t know what he was talking about just because he made a really, really mild joke about the fact that Klopp doesn’t like a 12:30pm kick-off!

“And I must say, I don’t think he did anything wrong there. I think Klopp was just obviously stroppy about something, and it was really weird. He said, ‘How could you joke about something like that?’ I think, ‘What? A 12:30pm kick-off?’

“It’s not a hill to die on is it, really? When you look at the things going on around the world at the moment. But anyway, I understand managers are under pressure.”

To try and frame this in a ‘there’s worse things in the world’ argument is wholly unfair, our boss has been very vocal about this exact issue yet people still use it against him.

In a search for improved player welfare, decreased injuries and in-turn improved standard of football (for everyone, not just Liverpool by the way), the German is repeatedly criticised for wanting to implement positive change.

You can watch Lineker’s comments on Klopp (from 5:25) via The Rest is Football on YouTube:

