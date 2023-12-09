(Video) Liverpool fans will be delighted as 100% pass acc. sub’s highlights circulate

Jurgen Klopp knows that football is a team sport and he has a squad of talented Liverpool players in his arsenal, something that our victory over Crystal Palace showcased superbly.

With just over 15 minutes remaining, the manager decided to swap Darwin Nunez with Harvey Elliott and his match-winning impact was clear to see.

Our No.19’s stats were equally as impressive, especially the fact that he had 100% pass accuracy (via Sofascore) during his brief time on the pitch.

Now, the 20-year-old’s highlights have also been shared online and it helps show the impact that the boyhood Red made – something Jamie Carragher also noticed.

You can watch Elliott’s highlights via @compssss1947 on X:

