Alisson and Quansah start among 5 changes by Klopp – Liverpool team news v Palace confirmed

Liverpool have a chance to go top of the Premier League for a few hours at least this afternoon if they can maintain their 100% start to December against Crystal Palace at lunchtime.

Jurgen Klopp has made no secret of his disdain for the Saturday 12:30 slot – the fourth time already this season his team have been handed that kick-off time – but one advantage is the opportunity to lay down the gauntlet to the other title contenders for the rest of the weekend.

Selhurst Park was an angry place on Wednesday night after Roy Hodgson’s side lost feebly to Bournemouth, so the Reds have a chance to capitalise on the south Londoners’ restlessness and extend their unbeaten run at the venue to double figures, having won on eight of their last nine visits and drawn the other.

Liverpool's record at Selhurst Park – often a difficult place to get a result – is actually quite formidable in recent years. Let's add another win to that list today, Reds! 💪 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4cTXvlVtye — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 9, 2023

However, Liverpool will be without several first-team regulars against the Eagles, with ACL victim Joel Matip joining Alexis Mac Allister, Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic on the casualty list.

Little more than 60 hours on from the final whistle of the 2-0 win at Bramall Lane, Klopp has made 5 changes to the side which started the midweek victory over Sheffield United.

There’s a significant change in goal as Alisson Becker returns from his hamstring injury after missing Liverpool’s last three games, with Caoimhin Kelleher making way.

There are two alterations to the defence, with Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas coming in for Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez, with the latter struggling at times at left-back in midweek.

Mac Allister’s injury sees him replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in the one change to the midfield, while Darwin Nunez replaces Cody Gakpo at centre-forward. Mo Salah gets another chance today to score his 150th Premier League goal and his 200th in all competitions for Liverpool.

