(Video) Darwin Nunez and Alisson’s glee at full-time is wholesomeness personified

Liverpool have had plenty of wins to celebrate already this season, but perhaps none were met so gleefully by the players as much as today’s triumph over Crystal Palace.

The Reds were well below par for much of the afternoon at Selhurst Park before Jordan Ayew’s red card and Mo Salah’s swift equaliser changed the complexion of the game, with Harvey Elliott scoring the winner in stoppage time.

Aside from the two goalscorers, Jurgen Klopp had Alisson Becker to thank for two spectacular saves against the Eagles, and the Brazilian’s post-match celebration with Darwin Nunez is one of the most wholesome things you’ll see all weekend!

Upon seeing the goalkeeper, the Uruguay striker jumped into his teammate’s arms, and the South American duo shared a triumphant embrace in the aftermath of a win which could feel pivotal if Liverpool are to remain in the title race for the rest of the season.

You can view the clip of Alisson and Nunez below, via @drwizz9 on X (formerly Twitter):