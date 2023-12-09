(Video) Mo Salah becomes 5th player in Liverpool’s history to reach 200 goals for the club

Mo Salah has become just the fifth player in Liverpool’s 131-year history to score 200 goals for the club, netting a 77th-minute equaliser against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Almost immediately after Jordan Ayew was sent off for the home side, the Reds went on the attack through Cody Gakpo. He crossed to Curtis Jones, whose shot was blocked by Joel Ward.

The ball then fell kindly for the Egyptian King to lash it home past Sam Johnstone with the aid of a deflection to reach the double ton in a red shirt and potentially spare them from just a second Premier League defeat of the season, at the time of writing.

