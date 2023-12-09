(Video) Van Dijk wows with ridiculous Cruyff-inspired tackle/pass against Palace

It was a first-half without too many highlights for Liverpool but Virgil van Dijk managed to impress many with his brilliant piece of skill.

As Will Hughes drove at our defence, the captain stepped in to take charged and pulled off a John Cruyff-inspired tackle-come-pass – to get the ball away from Jordan Ayew.

It even found Kostas Tsimikas, who then launched an attack that we unfortunately couldn’t capitalise on.

There’s a reason we all say he can pass the ball as calm as you like!

You can view Van Dijk’s pass courtesy of TNT Sport:

