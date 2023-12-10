Carragher says two ‘outstanding’ Liverpool players have done ‘some very heavy lifting’ this term

Jamie Carragher has praised two Liverpool ace’s in particular for their performances against Crystal Palace on Saturday and has claimed the pair have ‘done some heavy lifting’ this term.

The former Reds defender, who was speaking on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), singled out Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk for their ‘outstanding’ displays as the Merseysiders came from a goal down to win 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

With Aston Villa defeating Arsenal later in the day the result means that Jurgen Klopp’s side will finish the weekend a point clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool top of the #PremierLeague but we have to improve defensively! @VirgilvDijk @Alissonbecker outstanding again 🔥

They have been doing some very heavy lifting this season. @MoSalah 👑 Legend #CRYLIV ⚽️ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 9, 2023

Carragher is right to insist that we ‘have to improve defensively’. It may have been another victory for Liverpool but we simply need to stop falling behind in games.

Of course the Premier League is the most competitive division in the world but we’re making hard work of games which we should be in control of.

Alisson made a stunning save during the first half to keep the game goalless while van Dijk threw in another solid performance as we picked up our 11th league win of the campaign.

Two points separate us at the top and Villa in second so we need to make sure we’re right at it next weekend when struggling Manchester United make the trip to L4.

