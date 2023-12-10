‘The rest is history’ – Drogba sends brilliant message to Salah after Egyptian’s 200th Liverpool goal

Didier Droga has sent a brilliant message to Mo Salah after the Egyptian netted his 200th goal for Liverpool.

The Reds came from a goal down at Selhurst Park to defeat Crystal Palace 2-1 on Saturday with Salah dragging the Anfield outfit level before Harvey Elliott’s stoppage time winner.

Our No. 11 played alongside Premier League legend Drogba during his time at Stamford Bridge and in a tweet posted on the the former Ivory Coast international’s X page he was eager to congratulate the former Roma forward,

Tweeted that six years ago…and the rest is history @MoSalah

Congratulations my Brother on another milestone

Stay blessed ❤️@premierleague 150 goals https://t.co/gCl5O4AE9j — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 9, 2023

READ MORE: Pundit believes ‘weak’ Liverpool man is struggling with the pace of Premier League

Drogba was a brilliant striker and it’s great to see him recognising Salah’s greatness.

Since returning to the Premier League in 2017 Salah has become recognised as one of the best players in world football. His insane goal scoring record for Liverpool (200 goals in 327 appearances) means he’s already a legend at the club.

He’s helped the club win every major trophy possible in recent years and claimed after yesterday’s game that the club ‘can do something special this year’.

The forward will be eager to add to his already impressive trophy collection this term but we need to take each game at a time and see where we end up come May.

📖 Anfield Annals: Matt McQueen the Anfield All-Rounder who did everything in 36 years as a Red