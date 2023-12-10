‘Looks like a cut above’ – Rio Ferdinand says Liverpool player has got ‘ridiculous talent’

Rio Ferdinand has heaped huge praise on one Liverpool player in particular after the Reds’ 2-1 defeat of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Harvey Elliott had to once again settle for a spot on the bench in the capital but was entered the fray with 15 minutes remaining and had the exact impact every Kopite was hoping for.

When our No. 19 was introduced by Jurgen Klopp the game was level with Mo Salah’s 200th Liverpool goal cancelling out Jean-Philippe Mateta’s opener.

Elliott fired home a superb effort from outside the area in second half stoppage time to lift the Merseysiders upto top spot in the Premier League ahead of next weekend’s clash with Manchester United at Anfield.

“He’s got ridiculous talent. We’ve seen with the [England] U21s he looks like a cut above. He gives them a different option, he can travel with the ball, can pass, can get his head up, can play people in but he can also finish as well,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports (via The Boot Room).

The England youth international would of course like to be a regular starter at Liverpool but he’s still only 20 years of age and is up against some brilliant players for a spot in Klopp’s side.

Summer signings Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been regular starters under our German tactician this term while Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch have alternated in occupying the final midfield spot.

Every time Elliott is called upon, however, he seems to impress and there’s no doubt that he’s pushing for a starting spot during the hectic festive schedule.

He’s likely to start Thursday’s Europa League clash with Union SG in Belgium but will also feel that he deserves a chance next weekend when we face the Red Devils.

His first goal of the season will do his confidence the world of good and we look forward to seeing him continue to develop under Klopp and Co.

