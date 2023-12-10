Liverpool considering move for powerful defender currently managed by former Anfield favourite – report

Liverpool are considering a move for a Bundesliga defender in January as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his backline ahead of the second half of the season.

The Reds suffered a huge blow recently with Joel Matip rupturing his ACL and potentially set to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Our German tactician still has Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah to call upon alongside Virgil van Dijk but a fresh report from 90min (via HITC) suggests that Bayer Leverkusen man Jonathan Tah is on Liverpool’s radar for the January transfer window.

The Germany international is enjoying a brilliant campaign under Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen with the Spaniard’s side currently four points clear at the top of the Bundesliga.

Tah has made 324 appearances for Leverkusen since joining from Hamburg in 2015 and is therefore a very experienced player.

Liverpool have been linked with the towering central defender since as far back as 2017 and current sporting director Jorg Schmadtke is no stranger to the German top flight with three of our four summer signings coming from the Bundesliga.

The report adds that Klopp and Co. are confident that the 27-year-old could be tempted away from Leverkusen in January and that he ‘could seamlessly slot into the side if and when required’.

Alonso, however, will not want to lose any of his key players halfway through a campaign in which they look capable of ending Bayern Munich’s period of supremacy in Germany.

Tah is under contract at his current club until the summer of 2025 and Leverkusen are therefore in control when setting any potential price tag for the defender.

Although we have plenty of faith in our current defensive options it would certainly do the squad no harm whatsoever in adding to those options – especially if we’re seeking to compete on all four fronts this term.

