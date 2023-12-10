‘Best in the world’ – Owen amazed by ‘world-class’ moment from Liverpool man yesterday

Michael Owen believes something that one Liverpool ace in particular did yesterday underlines why he’s ‘the best in the world’ in his respective position.

Goals from Mo Salah and Harvey Elliott ensured the Reds came from a goal down to defeat Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – a result which lifted Jurgen Klopp’s side to the top of the Premier League.

Despite the impressive comeback from the Merseysiders inside the final 15 minutes, ex-Red Owen heaped huge praise on Alisson Becker for the stunning save he made in the first half to keep his side level.

“This is why Alisson is, in my opinion, the best in the world. Yes, he gets some help from the post, but it is a world-class save. Pure world-class, and Alisson is brilliant,” Owen told Premier League Productions (via The Boot Room).

Our No. 1 had missed our last three games with the hamstring injury he sustained against Manchester City last month.

Caoimhin Kelleher had done a brilliant job deputising for the Brazilian, with two clean sheets in his last three appearances, but it was great to see Alisson back in the side.

It was a stunning save that he made during the first half to prevent us from falling behind and moments like that our just as good as a goal.

The former AS Roma man has been simply sensational since joining the club in 2018 – let’s hope he can remain fit for the remainder of the campaign as we look to pick up some silverware.

