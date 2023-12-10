‘I see the mentality’ – Mo Salah says Liverpool ‘can do something special this year’

Liverpool ace Mo Salah has insisted Liverpool ‘can do something special this year’ after the Reds came from a goal down to earn all three points against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Jean-Philippe Mateta put the hosts in control with his penalty 12 minutes into the second half before our No. 11 dragged us level with his 200th goal for the club (across all competitions) and substitute Elliott fired the Reds ahead in injury time with a brilliant strike past Remi Matthews between the sticks.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have now earned 18 points from losing positions in the Premier League this term and that prompted the Egyptian King to suggest ‘there are similarities’ between the current squad and the one that won the title during the 2019/20 campaign.

“I think the most important thing is that we won the game,” the 31-year-old told TNT Sports after the game (as quoted by the Independent). “It was really tough. When we win the game and I score goals it’s a great feeling. I’m happy for the record and for the team to win the game.

“I see the mentality. Just keep fighting until the end. We did it this game, last game and the game before. It’s something positive we can take from that. Of course we have like a new team, six or seven new players in the starting line. We just need to give them our advice.

“They are learning a lot and they are really nice guys. There are similarities from 2019, but of course the other guys achieve a lot and we have to give them credit. But I am sure we can do something special this year.”

Liverpool showed their resilience once again against Roy Hodgson’s side with Klopp’s substitutes paying off massively.

Joe Gomez was introduced at half time for Wataru Endo and was a constant threat down the right flank with Trent Alexander-Arnold moving into a deep-lying midfield role.

Elliott only entered the fray with 15 minutes to go but what an impact he made with his first strike of the season proving the difference between the two sides.

It would be helpful for us to stop going behind in games but there’s always belief that we can turn things around even if time isn’t on our side.

We face Manchester United at L4 next weekend and another huge performance is required if we’re to remain top of the pile.

