Kostas Tsimikas admits Liverpool are ‘very different’ when one player is in the side

Kostas Tsimikas has claimed Liverpool are ‘very different’ when one player in particular is included in the starting XI.

The Greek international played the full 90 minutes at Selhurst Park on Saturday as the Reds came from a goal down to earn all three points against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp made five changes to the side that defeated Sheffield United in midweek with Alisson Becker returning between the sticks following his recent hamstring injury.

The Brazil international made a sensational save to keep his side level in the first half and after the game Tsimikas claimed the 31-year-old’s presence means Liverpool ‘feel so safe’ (as quoted by @DaveOCKOP on X).

Kostas Tsimikas on Alisson: "When we speak about Ali we speak about the best goalkeeper in the world. The team is very different when he plays. We feel so safe." (LFCTV) — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) December 9, 2023

Alisson sustained his injury during the final stages of our 1-1 draw with Manchester City last month and he had therefore missed our last three games.

Caoimhin Kelleher can be proud of his performances with him deputising for the former Roma stopper and keeping two clean sheets in the process but our No. 1 is recognised by many as the best in the world in his position.

His stunning save to prevent Jefferson Lerma from breaking the deadlock was unbelievable and was just as good as a goal being scored down the other end.

The Brazilian, who Klopp has praised previously by labelling as ‘consistent’ (via BBC Sport), will be eager to add to his already impressive trophy collection this term with the Reds currently setting the pace in the Premier League.

