BBC pundit says Liverpool have a ‘very special player’ in their ranks who’s doing ‘astonishing’ things at the club

Mo Salah hit a major milestone at Crystal Palace, scoring his 200th goal for Liverpool Football Club.

Garth Crooks agreed with Jurgen Klopp that it was a ‘very special’ figure reached for the Egyptian international.

“A very special number for a very special player, said Jurgen Klopp after Liverpool’s win at Crystal Palace and he’s right,” the pundit wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

“Salah clocked up his 200th goal for the club at Selhurst Park and it helped galvanise a victory that saw them finish the day top of the table.

“To score 200 goals in your career is a remarkable achievement, but to do it at one club is quite astonishing.”

It further consolidates the attacker’s spot in the club’s all-time top scorers chart, with the player now only 28 goals short of matching the iconic Billy Liddell (228) in fourth.

On the form Salah’s in, you wouldn’t necessarily bet against him reaching that figure before the season draws to a close in May.

READ MORE: ‘Quite outstanding’ – Garth Crooks blown away by two things ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player did at the weekend

READ MORE: Liverpool legend promises ‘so much more to come’ from player whose performance went under the radar

Ian Rush’s record is the one to beat

346 goals remains the one to beat for our Egyptian King.

It will, naturally, require a contract extension beyond his 2025 expiry, even should the 31-year-old go on to enjoy his most prolific season.

With 22 goal contributions registered in as many games this term (I mean, that’s just ludicrous isn’t it?), you’d have to think contract talks would be a relative inevitability.

His body’s in superb shape and he’s effectively adapted his role in the side to still be of immense value, even if he’s not relying on his pace to blitz past opposition defences every week.

🤩 EOTK FPL Gameweek 14 Review 🤩: HOLD Trippier? The long-term view, Zinchenko’s time to shine? Eject your Villans?