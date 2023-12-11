‘Quite outstanding’ – Garth Crooks blown away by two things ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool player did at the weekend

Garth Crooks has credited Alisson Becker with Liverpool’s sudden resurgence in the English top-flight.

The pundit certainly has more than good cause after pointing to a couple of world-class saves across both halves to keep his side in the game.

“Liverpool are currently sitting pretty one point clear at the top of the table and they owe it all to Alisson. His performance at Selhurst Park on his return from injury was quite outstanding. His save from Jefferson Lerma, which he managed to push on to the post in the first half, was amazing,” the former Spurs man wrote in his team of the week column for BBC Sport.

“But the Brazil goalkeeper saved the best for last with an unbelievable stop when he got his hands to a Joachim Andersen header that looked a certain goal.

“Liverpool have somehow fought they way to the top with sheer grit and determination. Some pundits fancy Manchester City for the title, while others have gone for Arsenal and even Aston Villa think they’ve got a chance. However, I’m starting to lean towards Liverpool. They’ve got the right goalkeeper for it.”

The Reds’ latest result sees them top the table after Arsenal were the latest giant to fall prey to Aston Villa’s superb home form.

The best present Liverpool could have asked for

Many a fan would have accepted a stay in the treatment room that kept the former Roma shotstopper indisposed up until the point of Manchester United’s visit later this month.

To be back between the sticks as early as our visit to Selhurst Park – with all due respect to Caoimhin Kelleher – was, quite frankly, a godsend.

Whilst the credit can’t all go to Alisson for our placement in the league table just before the telling Christmas mark, he’s without a doubt one of more crucial players in a potential title race.

